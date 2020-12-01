CARBONDALE, IL — Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks will break ground Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Parrish Park for Carbondale's first public dog park.
Everyone is invited to attend the 11 a.m. ceremony but, due to the recent Illinois Tier 3 resurgence mitigations, the ceremony will be adhering to a 10 person limit. This means people will have to watch from their cars. Friends of the Carbondale Dog Parks say they expect to livestream the event on Facebook, click here to watch.
On Tuesday, E.T. Simonds will begin work on building the underlayment for the walkway and shelter. The group will dig out the soil and spread gravel, where John A. Logan Construction Program students will lay concrete and build the shelter which will service the small and large dog areas.
The friends say the JAL Construction Program was supposed to begin the project last March, after spring break, but COVID-19 intervened. Course instructor Mark Weiss says he was hopeful to start in the summer, but couldn't, and now it's too cold for the fall class to pour concrete. Therefore, unless COVID-19 restrictions mess up the plans, the class will begin construction next March, 2021.
Meanwhile, the Friends say site prep will be done and the city will have laid the water lines; weather, COVID-19, and schedule permitting.
The Friends also say water fountains for the small and large dogs fields are on order and were generously paid for by a grant from the Egyptian Board of Realtors® with installation donated by the Plumbers Union 160 Training Facility.
The Laborer's Apprentice Program and the Union will install the fence next spring. Benches, donated by Pure Pet and Indian Creek Kennels, will also be installed in the spring.
Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks is a local non-profit 501(c)3 organization seeking to build Carbondale’s first public dog park. More information can be found at their website and on Facebook.