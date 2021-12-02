CARBONDALE, IL – The 30th Annual Lights Fantastic Parade will return to downtown Carbondale this Saturday.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. on South Illinois Avenue at Mill Street and will travel north on Illinois Avenue and around the Town Square on Jackson and Washington Streets, to Main Street where it ends.
At 5 p.m., roads will close and detours of Main Street, Walnut Street, and Illinois Avenue will begin. The roads are expected to reopen by 8 p.m., or when the parade concludes.
People interested in going to the parade are encouraged to arrive early in order to avoid traffic.
Free shuttle rides will be provided to the downtown from the Murdale Shopping Center and University Mall. Those shuttle buses will pick up passengers every thirty minutes from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Shuttle rides will continue following the parade. The last bus is expected to leave town before 8:30 p.m.
The shuttle bus stops include:
- Murdale Shopping Center (pickup near the barbershop) and Oak & Illinois (drop off near the Dayami Center)
- University Mall (pickup near the main mall entrance by Maurice’s) and Washington & Main (drop off near Veteran’s Memorial Plaza).