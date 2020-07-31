Cardinals-Brewers game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

MILWAUKEE, WI — The St. Louis Cardinals have had multiple members test positive for the coronavirus, resulting in Major League Baseball postponing Friday afternoon's game at the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN.
ESPN says MLB's quick decision to postpone Friday's game, which was scheduled for 2:10 p.m. eastern time, comes after the outbreak within the Miami Marlins, who have had 19 positive tests over the past week.
ESPN is reporting that if what is happening with the Cardinals had occurred before the Marlins outbreak, the game at Miller Park would still be scheduled.
This brings the number of teams being held out of action because of positive tests on Friday to six, including the Brewers, Cardinals, Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays.
ESPN says the Cardinals' positives represents the first positive tests the sport has seen outside of the East Coast since the regular season started last week.