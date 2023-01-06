The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming to Paducah on Jan. 16, offering fans an opportunity to meet former and current players.
Starting at 12 p.m. on Jan. 16, the Cardinals Caravan will be at the Paducah McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.
Fans will get to see current players James Naile, Matthew Liberatore and Nolan Gorman, as well as alumni Jason Motte and Kerry Robinson. Matt Pauley will emcee.
Admission to the event is free to the public, and an event flyer says kids ages 15 and younger will each receive and autograph from each current and former player.
This isn't the only stop the caravan will make in the Local 6 area. This same group of former and current players will also be at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center in Marion, Illinois, on Jan. 15. And after the caravan's Paducah stop on Jan. 16, the caravan will stop at the Osage Community Center in Cape Girardeau that evening.
For more details about the Cardinals Caravan and additional stops on this tour, click here.