MAYFIELD, KY — It was a tough loss Friday night for the Mayfield Cardinals football team. They made it all the way to the state championships in Lexington, but ultimately fell to Beechwood 14 to 13. Still, the ride was an inspiration to so many in that city hit hard nearly one year ago by a deadly tornado.
Win or lose, Mayfield is remaining strong.
Fridays are for football in Mayfield, and when Mayfield business Wings Etc. opened its doors for a state finals watch party, fans filled the room.
The championship game for Mayfield High School made many fans think of their journey to get there while also recovering after the deadly tornado.
With less than a week away from the anniversary of last year's tornado outbreak in Mayfield, people are making sure to support the team that gave them something to look forward to.
Fans Andre Poovine and Tyrone Owens made sure to come out and support the Cardinals Friday night. "Dec. 10 is coming up but, it tore up our town but never broke our pride. It's that simple. We're strong regardless," Owens said.
"The football team brought this community back together. Without them, we had nothing else to look forward to," Poovine says. Fellow Cardinals fan Melinda Brewer says she is proud of her team. "They stepped forward and were really proud of them and we love them," she said.
Putting up a fight is something that the people of Mayfield are no strangers to, and that's what the Cardinals did Friday night on the field.