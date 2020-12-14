You’ve sent us more than 2,000 cards as part of our special Cards of Comfort series. We’ll be delivering the cards to people living at nursing and assisted living facilities who won’t get to spend Christmas with their families this year.
Lucille Haywood currently lives at Calvert Convalescent Center. At 87-years-young her mind is still sharp. She shared some old family photos with us, some of which she says she either hadn’t seen in years or had never seen! Like of her beloved husband, Earl, who she lost more than four years ago. She met Earl when she was in the 8th grade, and even though her dad didn’t approve at first , the two went on to spend a happy life together. Lucille says she misses her family and has only been able to visit with them through the windows at CCC. To pass the time, she enjoys painting, drawing and coloring what she refers to as “strange art.”
Robert Norment was born during the Great Depression. He grew up on a farm in East Cairo, Kentucky. He says at 92-years-young he’s lived a blessed life. He was too young to serve in the military during World War II, but at 14 he found another way to help out – driving a school bus because they couldn’t find other drivers. When the United States entered the Korean War, Robert was drafted into the marines. It’s a time in his life he doesn’t talk about much. He eventually moved back home to west Kentucky where he became a multi-craft mechanic. Now he lives at Countryside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Bardwell, Kentucky.
Robert and Lucille are just two of the seniors we’ll be delivering Christmas cards to as part of our special Cards of Comfort project. If you’d like to send cards for us to deliver, mail them to us at 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY 42003. We’re collecting cards until Friday, Dec. 18th so that we can get them all delivered in time for Christmas.