2020 has been a strange year for all of us, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing so much uncertainty. It’s been an adjustment for all of us to not see our family and friends as much as we may want to.
That also goes for the people who live in nursing and assisted living facilities. You have a chance to bring some holiday cheer to their Christmas season by sending Cards of Comfort.
We want to introduce you to some of the people your cards will be going to, like Warren Hughes.
“You’ve just got to enjoy life and enjoy other people that you meet. To me, that’s what life really is. I just enjoy people, I just enjoy every day no matter what comes or goes,” Hughes said. “To me, that’s the way were supposed to live.”
Hughes grew up in west Paducah and eventually moved back with his wife and two daughters. He joined the army in 1944, but that’s not where he did most of his traveling. Every year, he would set aside a couple of weeks to hike the Appalachian Trail. He completed the 2,190 mile trail when he was 70.
One of his friends at Rivercrest Place who gets to hear stories about Hughes’s adventures, and even share some of his own, is Phil Harris. He was born in Paducah. he returned home after retiring from a 20-year career as an eye doctor in Boston, Mass. “I keep using the word grateful and gratitude because that’s honestly the way that I feel about how lucky I am and I’m sitting here facing a camera but in the background it is a picture of my best friends and other people in my life who I love very much,” Harris said. “I think if you have good friends you have a good life, if you eat while you have a long life, and if you drive behind your ears people would like to be near you.”
It’s the simple things that also keep Jim and Cindy Bryan focused on what really matters, even if that’s just a good meal. “You just learn to slow down and enjoy the pizza, and speaking of pizza, they’ve got great food here so that makes it a lot easier!” Jim said.
This year, we’re asking you when you drop your family’s Christmas cards in the mail to also send one to us, that’s 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY 42001, care of Cards of Comfort. Later this month, we’ll deliver those cards to people living in nursing and assisted living facilities in our area.