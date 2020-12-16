The Christmas lights glistening. A Christmas tree covered with more lights, ornaments and ribbon. It's the most wonderful time of the year around the world - and at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
The people who live here, like Dorothy Henry, aren't able to celebrate Christmas with their usual traditions, so the staff has it feeling extra Christmasy inside. The extra effort by the staff is something the people who live here really appreciate, like Dorothy Henry.
Ms. Dorothy loves everything about Christmas! She has fond memories from her childhood of opening presents and spending time with family. Even when her family was going through tough times, they always kept with certain traditions - like sending Christmas cards.
Dorothy says her family loved sending and receiving them - and she still looks forward to getting mail today! You can help bring some Christmas cheer to her and other people living at long-term care facilities this Christmas by sending cards for our special Cards of Comfort project. Just send you family's Christmas card to us at 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY 42003. We'll be delivering the cards to local facilities next week ahead of Christmas!