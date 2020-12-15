In the age of text messages and email it's easier than ever before to connect with friends and family. Even sending birthday wishes can be done on social media. But this is the one time of year we can expect to find more in our mailboxes than just bills or circulars. Tis the season for Christmas cards.
All this month we've been collecting Christmas cards that we'll deliver to people living at long-term care facilities in our area. As part of our special Cards of Comfort project, we're introducing you to some of the people your cards will be delivered to.
Amajean Gill grew up on a farm. She would do things like feed the animals, but was also taught to do the same work a man would do. It made her strong and independent, which were qualities she needed at a young age - as a widow of World War 2. Ms. Amajean never had children because she and her husband wanted to wait until the war was over. When the time came to pull her life back together, Ms. Amajean went to work at a mental institution south of Chicago. She says she's always tried to devote her life to other people.
Shirley Grimes was born and raised in Paducah. In 1937, when she was seven or eight years old, floodwaters from the Ohio River left the city of Paducah underwater. Shirley still remembers all of the mud that covered the walls of her home and the terrible odor that was with it. Ms. Shirley has always been a dog person - and it was her love of animals that led to her passion project - the McCracken County Humane Society. When she and her husband first decided to become involved, it wasn't the same as what sits on Coleman Road. The humane society on North 6th was dirty and the dogs were filthy. The women running the shelter were all elderly and doing the best they could. They were grateful for Shirley and her husband's help. It was her goal to build a new humane society - and it's a dream she saw come true.
If you want to send Ms. Amajean and Ms. Shirley a Christmas card send them to us at 100 Television Ln. Paducah, KY 42003. We're collecting cards until Friday, December 18th so that we can get them delivered in time.