2020 may not be a typical Christmas season, but we hope you're still finding reasons to be jolly. It's been an adjustment for all of us to not see our family and friends as much as we may want to. That also goes for the people who live in nursing and assisted living facilities.
We want to introduce you to some of the people your cards will be going to. People like Eugene Waggoner. He is a WWII Veteran, who is one of the survivors of the Normandy landings on D-day.
While many of us have been limiting how much time we're spending with our families, they haven't been able to see theirs at all, but people like Margaret Parrish are focusing on keeping a positive attitude. Parrish says she tries not to dwell on the things she's can't control.
Every two weeks people living at Hickory Woods Senior Living Community get books delivered. It's a highlight for people living there, like Allegra Jones. Reading has always been a part of her life. Some of you may actually recognize Ms. Jones — she was the librarian at McNabb Elementary for 28 years, and taught there for eight others.
You can send cards with your well wishes to us at 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY 42003, care of Cards of Comfort. In order to get the cards delivered by Christmas, we're asking you to have them sent by Friday, Dec. 18.