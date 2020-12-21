PADUCAH — Christmas is this week, but before Santa Claus makes his rounds, some elves at Local 6 have been out making deliveries.
You helped make our Cards of Comfort project even more of a success than we ever dreamed it could be. We collected thousands of cards that are being delivered to long-term care facilities across our area to people like Sue Gholson.
She and her husband Ferd always tried to make Christmas special for their three kids. She has happy memories of spending good times with family and friends.
While she's not able to be with her family this Christmas, she says she's still finding plenty to be happy about.