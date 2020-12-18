A few weeks ago we launched a special project called “Cards of Comfort” in which we’ve been sharing the stories of people living at long-term care facilities and encouraging you to send them Christmas cards. The response we’ve gotten from you has blown us away - sending us thousands of cards.... and counting!
We’ll be delivering those cards to people like Dorothy Bougard. She has fond memories of Christmas growing up, doing things like stringing popcorn garland for the three and getting peppermint sticks from her grandfather. Dorothy says her family didn’t always have a lot, but they always took steps to make sure every Christmas was a happy one.
John Strakal is a former optometrist in Metropolis, IL. He moved there from what he describes as “way back in the hills of West Virginia.” John remembers happy memories from Christmas time growing up, like staying up all night with his grandpa. Today, he says he’s more of a giver than a receiver, but he’s still looking forward to getting Christmas cards!
Sue Kressenberg is another face a lot of you may recognize. She’s a former teacher, who taught at Walter Jetton Elementary and Paducah Tilghman High School. Christmas has always been a special time for her, that was always spent with family, including with her four kids. But, she says, they always made sure they never lost sight of the true meaning of Christmas.