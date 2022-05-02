CARBONDALE, IL — A career expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Carbondale Civic Center in Illinois.
The city says it's partnering with the Carbondale NAACP and Egyptian Building Trades to host the event.
In a news release about the expo, the city says the event will include a variety of local union opportunities. The city says unions will be taking apprenticeship applications for electricians, laborers, plumbers, pipefitters, iron workers, roofers and other trades.
