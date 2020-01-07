MURRAY, KY -- A career fair will be held later this week for Briggs & Stratton employees and other job seekers.
The West Kentucky Workforce Board is holding the career fair from 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10.
It will take place at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center at 203 South 4th Street in Murray.
The career fair comes as Briggs & Stratton is working to close its facility in Murray.
More than 600 employees will be laid off.
