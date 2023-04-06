Karen McRea feeds frozen fish to Keiko, star of the movie "Free Willy," in his pen off the coast of Westman Islands, Iceland, on April 22, 1999. An ambitious plan announced last week to return a killer whale, held captive for more than a half-century, to her home waters in Washington’s Puget Sound thrilled those who have long advocated for her to be freed from her tank at the Miami Seaquarium. But it also called to mind the release of Keiko, who failed to adapt to the wild after being returned to his native Iceland and died five years later. (AP Photo/Kristin Gazlay, File)