WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced $16 billion of direct relief is to go to American producers, including Kentucky farmers, through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
Between May 26 and August 28, farmers can submit applications through their local Farm Service Agency office for the CFAP to help cover losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The federal funding was made by the CARES Act, which became the largest economic rescue package in history.
Individual producers can get upto $250,000 to help make ends meet to face this crisis. The full list of eligible commodities and additional program details are available here.
“Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Kentucky’s 75,000 family farms have continued their work to produce food, fiber, and fuel for the nation even while markets for agricultural goods have experienced major disruptions,” says Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles. “During a time of incredible economic turmoil, all Kentuckians should be grateful for the steady and constant leadership of Senator Mitch McConnell. Our hardworking Kentucky farmers need assistance and these funds, secured by Leader McConnell’s CARES Act, cannot come soon enough. In his position as Senate Majority Leader, Senator McConnell continues to deliver for Kentucky.”
In a previous coronavirus response bill that President Trump signed into law, Congress provided additional flexibility to USDA to purchase commodities for emergency distribution.
“With today’s announcement that direct assistance through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) will soon be available, farm families across Kentucky will have some much needed assurance as they continue to provide for our nation’s food supply in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Kentucky Farm Bureau President Mark Haney. “I can’t thank Leader McConnell enough for his persistence in getting the CARES Act passed that provided funding for CFAP, and his constant dedication to our agriculture industry.”