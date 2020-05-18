WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Monday Kentucky received $549,709 to help provide temporary housing, assistance and supportive services to victims of family, domestic, and dating violence during the coronavirus pandemic.
McConnell says this federal funding will expand services to help Kentuckians in need from increases in family violence during the pandemic.
These federal funds were distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and were made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The CARES Act directed $2 million in federal funding for the National Domestic Violence Hotline to continue providing remote services 24/7 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For any victims and survivors who need support, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline:
- Call 1-800-799-7233
- For TTY: 1-800-787-3224
- Text LOVEIS to 22522