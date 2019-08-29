MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A west Paducah woman is charged with credit card fraud after the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says she used cards that belonged to an elderly woman in her care.
Deputies say 41-year-old Ashlee Robinson took the woman's credit cards and racked up several thousands of dollars in personal purchases. She was not authorized to use those cards.
Robinson was recorded by surveillance cameras using the cards, a sheriff's department news release says, and investigators found receipts for things she allegedly bought with the cards.
Thursday, Robinson was interviewed by investigators, and the sheriff's office says she admitted to using the cards. She was arrested on two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card over $500 but under $10,000.