CARLISLE COUNTY — An event you and your family enjoy is in jeopardy next year.

The Carlisle County Fair Board president is accused of stealing money from the organization.

The Carlisle County Sheriff's Department arrested fair board president Leslie Williams on one count of theft by unlawful taking. Williams is accused of stealing $3,470 from the board's bank account.

Deputy Joshua Glover said this type of incident can affect the community's trust in leadership.

"It could impact any participation, any type of fundraiser or anything, because people are going to be worried about where their money is going," Glover said.

Glover said the alleged theft could mean less money for fairground activities or for a fair to take place at all.

It's uncertain what will happen in the future.

Williams posted bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 11.