CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Are there any skills you wished you'd learned in school, but didn't? Carlisle County High School wants to make sure current students learn the life skills they'll need as adults, in addition to academic skills and knowledge.
Administrators are looking for adults who have important skills — from changing a tire to first aid, to personal finance and more — and who are willing to pass them on during Comet Real World Days at the high school.
The school will host a Real World Skills Day for the senior class each nine weeks. On those days, the students will rotate though five skills they should know before they graduate.
In search of businesses and individuals who can help teach those skills, the school shared a list of skills it would like to cover in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Download the document below to see if you have a skill included on the list. Those who want to help can email Michael Cole at michael.cole@carlisle.kyschools.us.