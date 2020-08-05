CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Carlisle County man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a burglary at a store, the county sheriff's office says.
Dustin L. Redmon, 34, was arrested Wednesday at his home in the community of Burkley on charges of third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief, the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says in a news release. The burglary charge is a class D felony, and the criminal charge is a class B misdemeanor.
Redmon is accused of breaking into Wright's Area 252 Store early Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office claims store surveillance video shows Redmon damaging a camera at the store last week. Deputies say Redmon stole two packs of cigarettes.
In its news release, the sheriff's office also says investigators found items "consistent with the physical evidence left at the scene by Mr. Redmon," while carrying out a search warrant in his home.