BARDWELL, KY — A west Kentucky middle school teacher accused of inappropriate contact with a student has been arrested, Kentucky State Police say.
KSP Post 1 says 37-year-old Clay A. Tilford of West Paducah was arrested Thursday. Tilford, a teacher at Carlisle County Middle School, is accused of using force to inappropriately touch a student.
Tilford is charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim younger than 12 and voyeurism.
He was jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
KSP Post 1 says it is continuing to investigate the allegations against Tilford.