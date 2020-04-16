CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Helping each other can be difficult during social distancing. So people in Carlisle County are turning to social media.
Steven Elliott helped create a Facebook group called Carlisle County Assistance after the novel coronavirus reached Kentucky. Anyone can join the group. Members can then make posts offering help or requesting help.
Recently, one member posted about a damaged power pole. Within minutes, employees with Bardwell City Utilities saw the post and went to the power pole to repair it.
Another instance of people responding quickly happened when Elliott posted on behalf of an out-of-work family with three children, saying the family needed household essentials, like cleaning supplies and toiletries.
"As soon as I put it out, I guess within probably 30 minutes we had people drop stuff off at the house," Elliott said. "We've helped some families with even paying electrical bills, stuff like that, because they were put out of work so quickly."
Many people are also offering free supplies on the Carlisle County Assistance page, such as materials for making face masks.
"We've had hundreds of masks made, donated to different facilities — whether they be doctor's offices or nursing homes," said Elliott.
Elliott said he's surprised by how effective the Carlisle County Assistance Facebook group has been in bringing people together to support one another.
"The worse thing about the quarantine is people being home and not being able to get out to help people. So they feel helpless at home," said Elliott. "People are wanting to help other people so much. They just don't know how or where to help them. And so people just jump on it. I mean, it's really humbling."
Elliott said he's also surprised that county and city leaders have joined the page to answer questions from residents.
Although the Facebook group focuses on Carlisle County, Elliott said anyone in neighboring counties can still join and either ask for help or offer some.
"We need to help nurture people," said Elliott. "We need to help be there for people."
There's also a similar group devoted to helping people in Paducah. Just search, "Paducah Needs and Support," on Facebook.