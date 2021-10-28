CARLISLE COUNTY, KY– On Wednesday, Carlisle County Sheriff's deputies arrested 61-year-old Mickey Baker.
Deputy Ben Green located Baker traveling on a Honda Rebel Motorcycle down County Road 1118 in Carlisle County.
Baker had failed to appear as a defendant for a trial that was scheduled to take place in Carlisle County on Monday. A warrant for Baker's arrest had previously been issued with a $50,000 bond. The trial was for a March 12 drug investigation that resulted in Baker being arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Marijuana.
When Green attempted to pull over Baker for a traffic stop he accelerated. A two mile police chase ensued. Baker attempted to go off road but wrecked in a bean field.
According to the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, he then attempted to flee on foot while reaching for a knife and shouting at the deputy to shoot him. After the short foot chase Baker was taken into custody, he later told the responding deputies that he wanted to commit suicide by cop.
A meth pipe, marijuana pipe and digital scale were found in Baker's possession. While being transported Baker attempted to remove and hide a bag of meth. He told the deputies he didn't want to get caught with it in jail.
Baker was served the arrest warrant and was additionally charged with fleeing or evading police 1st degree, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, wanton endangerment of a police officer and careless driving.
Baker was lodged in McCracken County Jail.