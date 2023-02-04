CARLISLE COUNTY, KY- A wanted fugitive was arrested by the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office on Friday. 42-year-old Wayne Daugherty was wanted in Carlisle County for a 2020 theft near Kirbyton, KY. Ballard County Sheriff's deputies received an anonymous tip on Friday, giving Daughtery's most recent location.
On top of his warrant in Carlisle County, Daughtery was also wanted in McCracken County for failure to appear in court in 2019. Daughtery also faced a failure to appear warrant in Marshall County on burglary and criminal mischief charges stemming from a 2020 investigation.
Lastly, Daughtery was wanted in Graves County for additional burglary charges and a Persistent Felony Offender charge from 2019.
At the time of his arrest, Daughtery had a handgun on him and was also charged with two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He is also a suspect in a Burglary and vehicle theft at a business on Highway 51 North in Carlisle County. That investigation is continuing.
He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.