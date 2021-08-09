CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own. Former Sheriff Steve McChristian died Sunday at the age of 73.
"It is with deep regret that we share the passing of former Carlisle County Sheriff Steve McChristian. He was the longest serving Sheriff in the history of the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office. We extend our condolences and prayers to the family and close friends," the sheriff's office announced via its Facebook page Monday afternoon.
McChristian, who was born in Cairo, Illinois, served as Carlisle County sheriff from 1999 until he retired in 2011.
The former sheriff passed away Sunday at his home in Arlington, Kentucky, his obituary states.
McChristian was a member of Bardwell Masonic Lodge 499, and a visitation service with masonic rites will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, also at the funeral home.
McChristian's obituary notes that expressions of sympathy can be made by giving to the Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch in his memory. Those donations can be sent to 233 Sheriff’s Ranch Road, Gilbertsville, KY 42086. Cards and notes can also be sent to his family.
For more information and to read the full obituary of former Carlisle County Sheriff Steve McChristian, visit milnerandorr.com.