CARLISLE COUNTY, KY – A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly posting a threat against Carlisle County Schools on social media.
According to the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, the threat was posted at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It warned others not to be at the school tomorrow and ended with a bomb emoji.
The social media platform notified the FBI, who then traced the IP address to a residence in Carlisle County.
Two agents from the local F.B.I. Field Office, KY State Troopers, and Deputies with the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office went to the residence.
Law enforcement conducted interviews with juveniles in the residence, where it was determined that a 14-year-old had posted the threat.
The juvenile admitted to posting the threat, and told law enforcement he believed it would remain anonymous online. No evidence was located that suggested an actual explosive device existed or could be manufactured by the juvenile.
The juvenile has been charged with terroristic threatening (1st degree).
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office is urging parents to sit down with their children and have a serious conversation about this topic.
"The conversation needs to cover what they should do if they see or hear someone making a threat," Sheriff William Gilbert said. "They also need to talk about the consequences of making these type of threats."
This was the second threat that the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office has investigated this week. The second threat also resulted in felony charges against a juvenile.