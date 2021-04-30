Saturday at the 147th Kentucky Derby, jockey Kendrick Carmouche will be looking to make history.
With a victory, Carmouche would be the first African American jockey to win the derby in 119 years. He’ll be the first Black jockey in the Derby since 2013.
It took two decades and more than 20,000 races to get there, but fittingly, it was his ride in the Wood Memorial on April 3 aboard 72-to-1 longshot Bourbonic, who spent most of the race barely in the picture, that booked Carmouche’s ticket to his first Kentucky Derby.
“Passing that wire first by a head, I’ll tell you, it was like watching my first-born baby, Olivia, come out,” Carmouche says. “I tell you, I cried like a baby. It was that emotional for me.”
“You’ve got to make a name for your family, and a good one at that,” he says.
His wife, Whitney, says: “It’s so hard to succeed, and I’ve always just wanted him to know he has. Derby, no Derby -- You do what you love. You have family who loves you. You’ve already reached the dream.”
His children are cheering him on as well.
“I think my kids they ask me every year when I’m going,” he says with a laugh. “To say, ‘Dad, are we going this year?’ Yes. Yes, we’re going this year. We’re going to the Kentucky Derby.”
Be sure to tune in to Local 6 on Saturday to find out who wins the Run for the Roses. Coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. CT.