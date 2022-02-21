CARRIER MILLS, IL — The village of Carrier Mills, Illinois, is celebrating it's 150th anniversary this year. To mark the village's sesquicentennial, the Illinois Secretary of State's Office has approved a special license plate.
The plate, which the village says was designed with the help of a local graphic's company, will go on sale at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 (aka 2/22/22). Orders will be accepted through May 20. The design includes local school colors and the village logo of the original mill, the village says.
“This is good way to commemorate the anniversary, and it is something that has never been done before,” Village President Tracy Felty said in a statement Monday.
Each pair of plates is $25. Orders must be placed in person at the Carrier Mills Water Office at 101 North Mill St.
The village says those who wish to order plates should take their driver's license and current registration for their vehicle with them to the water office.