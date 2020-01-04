MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— Tuesday is the start of a new legislative session in Kentucky.
State Senator Danny Carroll filed a bill mandating that child abused in schools be reported to law enforcement before any internal investigation is done by the school system.
In response to the filing, co-councils for a McCracken County High School victim and their parents Donna Thornton-Green and Bard Brian have released a statement reading in part:
"The only thing served by not immediately reporting is a school's reputation and protecting child abusers. The county attorney's endorsement of the school's stalled investigations and cover-up was in direct conflict with existing law. We applaud Senator Carroll's quick action in addressing the school and county attorney's endangering our children."
It's a new year with a new government in Kentucky, and for the first time in several years, there will be a split government in Frankfort.
The unofficial draft of Carroll's bill reads in part:
"Any person who knows or has reasonable cause to believe that a child is or has been dependent, neglected, or abused shall immediately cause an oral or written report to be made to a local law enforcement agency, the Department of Kentucky State Police, or the cabinet or its designated representative by telephone or otherwise."