MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— Tuesday is the start of a new legislative session in Kentucky.

State Senator Danny Carroll filed a bill mandating that child abused in schools be reported to law enforcement before any internal investigation is done by the school system.

In response to the filing, co-councils for a McCracken County High School victim and their parents Donna Thornton-Green and Bard Brian have released a statement reading in part:

"The only thing served by not immediately reporting is a school's reputation and protecting child abusers. The county attorney's endorsement of the school's stalled investigations and cover-up was in direct conflict with existing law. We applaud Senator Carroll's quick action in addressing the school and county attorney's endangering our children."

The unofficial draft of Carroll's bill reads in part:

"Any person who knows or has reasonable cause to believe that a child is or has been dependent, neglected, or abused shall immediately cause an oral or written report to be made to a local law enforcement agency, the Department of Kentucky State Police, or the cabinet or its designated representative by telephone or otherwise."