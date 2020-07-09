FRANKFORT, KY — The Supreme Court of Kentucky says Carroll Hubbard Jr., Kentucky Bar Association Number 34060, has admitted to violating the Kentucky Rules of Professional Conduct and has made a motion for his permanent disbarment.
The KBA has no objection to Hubbard's motion.
The state's Supreme Court documents show Hubbard's misconduct leading up to his resign of permanent disbarment began when this Court suspended him in 2019 during Hubbard v. Kentucky Bar Association, 571 S.W.3d 90 (Ky. 2019).
In this case, the Court accepted a negotiated sanction and suspended Hubbard for 60 days with conditions. After fulfilling the conditions of his suspension, the court documents say Hubbard would have been eligible for reinstatement following the rules of reinstatement in cases of disciplinary suspension, SCR 3.510(2). The Court says, however, he failed to file an affidavit of compliance within 180 days as required by that rule.
In December 2019, the Court says the Inquiry Commission received information that Hubbard had been representing a client in a felony criminal matter since the summer. The document says Hubbard filed an "Affidavit Toward Compliance" in December 2019, two month after the 180-day period specified by the Supreme Court Rule had expired, and even if Hubbard filed the affidavit within the time period, he had yet to fulfill the required Continuing Legal Education credits at that time.
The Court says that's when the Inquiry Commission open an investigation into Hubbard's unauthorized practice of law.
Additionally, a complaint was issued against Hubbard in March 2020 alleging he had practiced law while under suspension, which is in violation of SCR 3.130(5.5)(a). At that time, rather than respond to the complaint, the Court says Hubbard filed a motion to resign under terms of permanent disbarment.
The Court says Hubbard acknowledges the actions leading to the disciplinary complaint violated the Rules of Professional Conduct, and he asks the Court to terminate the KBA proceedings against him by granting his motion to resign under terms of permanent disbarment.
The Court says Hubbard understands that this decision is unconditional, final, and irrevocable and that he will never be allowed to practice law in Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Furthermore, the Court orders that Hubbard be permanently disbarred from the practice of law and he must pay all costs associated with these proceedings. Additionally, within 10 days Hubbard must notify all of his clients, in writing, of his inability to represent them because of his disbarment and must submit copies of all the letters to the Office of Bar Counsel. Hubbard shall also immediately cancel and stop all of his advertising.
You can read the full Court documents by downloading the PDF below.