PADUCAH — A former Kentucky congressman who was suspended from practicing law said he was shocked to learn his license was still suspended while he was representing a client during a recent court case.
In April, the Kentucky Supreme Court suspended the law license of Carroll Hubbard for 60 days after he sent a letter to a McCracken County attorney, calling her and her wife "pitiful, fat, ugly lesbians." Hubbard then lied under oath about sending the message.
In addition to the suspension, the Supreme Court ordered Hubbard to write apology letters and pay $1,062.65 in court costs. Hubbard served the suspension and fulfilled those orders.
In October, Hubbard was representing a client in a drug case in Calloway County. But Commonwealth's Attorney Dennis Foust confirmed through the Kentucky Bar Association that Hubbard's law license was still suspended.
Foust said he was concerned that Hubbard's suspended license would jeopardize the validity of the case. Foust and the judge then informed Hubbard, who said he was stunned.
"Dennis Foust and Judge Jameson would tell you that Hubbard looked shocked — 'What?' I thought for sure on June the 18th that I was fully restored," said Hubbard.
Because Hubbard's license was suspended, the judge continued that court case to a later date.
Hubbard said he later learned in order to get his law license reinstated, he needed to take 12-and-a-half hours of continuing legal education (CLE) and file an affidavit of compliance, stating that he did everything that was required.
Hubbard said those steps were not mentioned in the Kentucky Supreme Court order, and his lawyer forgot to inform him of those steps.
"During the 60 days, he admits, 'I forgot about Hubbard. I've been working on the case for Jerry Lundergan,'" said Hubbard.
Hubbard said he has since filed an affidavit toward compliance and completed his required amount of continuing legal education. He said because he filed his affidavit toward compliance prior to finishing his CLE, he will send in an affidavit of compliance on Monday — stating he has finished all requirements, including the CLE.
Hubbard graduated from law school in 1962. With his long legal experience, Local 6 asked him why he didn't know about the required steps to reinstate his license.
"I never had been suspended," Hubbard replied. "So I didn't look — I just assumed the Supreme Court told me what I had to do. I didn't know I had to do other requirements than what the Supreme Court said."
The former congressman was also disbarred after pleading guilty in 1994 in a House banking scandal case. Local 6 asked Hubbard why he did not learn from that experience on how to get reinstated. He said it was a different process.
"If you've been disbarred, you get to take the bar exam again. There's nothing about an affidavit of compliance. You have to take the bar exam again," said Hubbard.
Hubbard said he has not practiced law since learning his license is still suspended. By taking the additional required steps, he hopes to get his license reinstated soon.
Hubbard is also currently running as a Republican for the Kentucky House of Representatives District 1 seat, which covers Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties, as well as a portion of McCracken County.