Weather Alert

...Wind chills expected to fall near or below zero late Tuesday Night into Wednesday morning... The cold front moving through the Quad State region overnight will usher in much colder and drier air across the area on Tuesday. The coldest air will filter into the Quad State Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. Wind Chills will drop near the zero mark near the Interstate 64 corridor short after midnight Tuesday night, bottoming out between zero and five below by 6 am CST on Wednesday. Zero to sub-zero wind chills will be most likely along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau Missouri to just south of Owensboro Kentucky. These sub-zero wind chills will impact parts of southwest Indiana, southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri. High temperatures on Tuesday will be hovering around the freezing mark, but remaining below the freezing mark on Wednesday. If you will be working outdoors or must wait outdoors for transportation for work and school Wednesday morning, be sure to bundle up in layers of clothing to keep warm and lessen the chances for hypothermia and frostbite. Consider checking on neighbors and others that may be in unheated or poorly heated dwellings. Pets and livestock kept outdoors and vulnerable to these cold conditions should be given adequate food, water, and shelter. Wind Chills should improve markedly on Thursday, but will still remain in the teens and 20s for the rest of the day on Wednesday.