Last week, Kentucky's Republican-led General Assembly overrode vetoes from Gov. Andy Beshear to push through new congressional district maps.
The maps were highly-criticized by Democrats, partially for the way District 1 was drawn up.
The district includes all of west Kentucky. On the new map, the district now stretches from Fulton County all the way up to Franklin County, where the state capitol of Frankfort is the county seat.
House map:
Senate map:
Many opponents believe that was an attempt by the GOP to have more control of the local politics in Frankfort.
Monday, Local 6 is hearing from state Sen. Danny Carroll, who represents many west Kentucky counties.
Carroll says he actually voted no on the new maps, because he feared the District 1 change would diminish the power of the vote in west Kentucky.
He says in no way is it a reflection of the work U.S. Rep. James Comer is doing.
Carroll says, because of the district change, he believes it will be more difficult to elect a candidate from western Kentucky after Comer leaves the office.