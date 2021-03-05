LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — A bill that advanced out of a Kentucky Senate committee this week would make it illegal to insult or taunt law enforcement officers.
The measure, Senate Bill 211, comes after civil unrest rocked Louisville last year. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Danny Carroll of Benton, who is a retired police officer.
"If you see the riots, you see people getting in these officers faces, yelling in their ears, doing anything they can to provoke a violent response," Carroll tells Louisville NBC affiliate WAVE-TV.
If passed, SB 211 would raise the penalties for crimes related to rioting, including making it illegal to taunt or insult a police officer to the point where it could provoke a violent response. The punishment: up to 90 days in jail.
Carroll says the measure is related both to incidents in Louisville, and violence on Capitol Hill.
"This is not about protest. This is not about lawful protest in any way shape, form, or fashion. This country was built on lawful protest, and it's something we must maintain our citizens' right to do so. What this deals with is those who cross the line and commit criminal acts," Carroll says.
Carroll says the goal is to protect law enforcement, the public and their property. It passed in a Senate committee 7 to 4 Thursday, but not without some opposition.
Sen. David Yates of Louisville says the words in the bill send the wrong message.
"By having that kind of language in here, it makes my stomach turn, because I don't think any of my good officers are going to provoke a violent response because someone did a yo' mama joke or whatnot," Yates says.
The American Civil Liberties Union's concern goes even further. Legal director Corey Shapiro says the bill threatens everyone's free speech.
"It's a cornerstone of our democracy that people should be able to verbally challenge police actions, even if it's offensive, even if it's using words that people don't like," Shapiro. "That's a cornerstone of the First Amendment, and that's why we're here."
The bill also discourages local governments from de-funding their police departments.
Now, it's headed to the full Senate.
If it passes there, it'll go to the House, but there's not much time left in this legislative session.