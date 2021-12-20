MAYFIELD, KY — Carr's Steakhouse in Mayfield was one of the many structures destroyed in the Dec. 10 tornado that took so much from so many in the community. Searching through the rubble the next day, looking for the restaurant's cash drawer to pay the restaurant's 29 employees, they found 14 bottles of premium bourbon that somehow survived the storm.
Rather than keeping the bottles, restaurant owner Daniel Carr donated them to be auctioned off to help tornado survivors in west Kentucky.
The Kentucky Distillers' Association partnered with charitable organization Bourbon Crusaders and bourbon curator Fred Minnick on a six-day benefit, which ends Tuesday night. The bottles are being auctioned off in 12 lots — lot numbers 412-423). Auction organizers say seven distillers representing 12 of the 14 bottles found have volunteered to match their brand's sending sales price up to $10,000. Those bottles are Angel’s Envy, Blue Run Spirits, Brown-Forman, Duke Spirits, Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark and Wild Turkey. Independent Stave Company is matching the vintage 2004 Russell’s Reserve — autographed by Wild Turkey’s Hall of Fame Master Distiller Jimmy Russell — up to $10,000. Ingram River Aged is matching its bottle up to $5,000.
Additionally, organizers say Maker’s Mark is offering the winning bidder of its Keeneland bottle a private distillery tour on April 15, followed by an exclusive afternoon at the historic race course for a group of eight to watch the annual running of the Grade I Stakes Maker’s Mark Mile.
Angel’s Envy is offering a private tour of its downtown Louisville distillery to the winning bidder of its recovered bottle, as well as suite tickets at the YUM Center for a University of Louisville basketball game. Organizers say Brown-Forman Master Distiller Chris Morris is adding a private tour of the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, and he will take the winner of the Kentucky Derby bottle and five friends to dinner at Matt Winn’s steakhouse at Churchill Downs.
Duke Spirits is including one bottle of everything it producers, signed by the founders, Chris Radomski and Ethan Wayne. That includes Duke 88 Kentucky Bourbon, Duke Grand Cru 110 Bourbon, Duke double barrel rye, Duke Grand Cru Reposado, Duke Grand Cru extra anejo, Duke Commemorative six-year extra anejo and Duke Napa Valley 24-year Brandy.
So far, the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit has raised $1.7 million, organizers say. All proceeds will go to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. The silent auction ends at 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Organizers say a live-streamed auction of the top 15 items will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 21.
“It was a powerful and emotional moment when Daniel offered these emblems of resilience to the cause,” Kentucky Distillers’ Association President Eric Gregory said in a statement Monday. “Their business is gone. Their town is gone. But their first thought was to donate them to make a difference for families and communities across Western Kentucky. That’s the indomitable spirit of Kentucky, and we are grateful for their generosity and support.”
Carr worked all day on Dec. 10. Auction organizers say Carr left the restaurant around 8:45 p.m. that night, just as a large crowed was starting to wind down. When he got home, his wife, Amanda, was watching storm coverage on TV and told him about the tornado that was bearing down on Mayfield.
“I called the restaurant and told my brother, David, to get everyone out of there,” he said. Also working that night were Carr's 17-year-old son, Israel, his wife’s two brothers and her father. Everyone was able to escape safely. The restaurant was destroyed by the storm less than 10 minutes later. “No one would have survived," Carr said.
The restaurant's employees are now without jobs. Many of them lost their homes, vehicles and other possessions in the storm, and they have a combined 22 children. Amanda Carr has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for the steakhouse employees. Click here to donate to that fund.
For more details about the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit and to participate in the auction, visit kybourbonbenefit.com.