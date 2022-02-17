...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING
FOR ALEXANDER, PULASKI, BALLARD, CARLISLE, GRAVES, MCCRACKEN AND
MARSHALL COUNTIES...
At 222 PM CST, Emergency Management and trained weather spotters
flooding of numerous roadways in the city of Paducah and surrounding
locations. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Even though
rainfall has ended over most of the warned area, flooding is likely
to continue for awhile, until the water can subside.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
SOURCE...Trained spotters and Emergency Management reported.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Paducah, Mayfield, Metropolis, Benton, Cairo, Calvert City, La
Center, Bardwell, Wickliffe, Lone Oak, Reidland, Mounds, Barlow,
Tamms, Mound City, Karnak, Lovelaceville, Barkley Regional
Airport, West Paducah and Sedalia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
.Heavy rain is expected to continue to develop and expand across the
area from now through the middle of the afternoon ahead of a strong
cold front working slowly southeast across the area. With soil
moisture relatively high, runoff from this rainfall will continue to
fill small ditches and streams to bankfull in a short period of
time, leading to overland and road flooding.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Urban area and Small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Massac and Pope. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman,
Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken and Trigg. In
southeast Missouri, Mississippi and New Madrid.
* WHEN...Until 515 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 815 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to heavu rain and scattered
thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Paducah, Mayfield, Metropolis, Princeton, Charleston, Benton,
East Prairie, Marion, Cairo, Dawson Springs, Calvert City,
Eddyville, Hickman, Clinton, La Center, Bardwell, Wickliffe,
Lone Oak, Reidland and Land Between The Lakes Area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southwestern Indiana, southeastern Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 mph are likely
to occur east of the Mississippi River. Across southeast
Missouri, peak wind gusts should be closer to 40 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
.Widespread heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will persist
through the day across the region.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
The Flood Watch continues for
* All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
and most of western Kentucky except Christian, Todd, and Trigg
Counties.
* Until 6 PM CST this evening
* WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through 6 PM CST this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying locations. Creeks and streams may
rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and
urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&