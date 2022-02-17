carson center exterior.jpg

PADUCAH – The Carson Center has ended a mask requirement that was first implemented in April 2020.

As of Feb. 12, guests at the Carson are no longer required to wear a mask, show a negative test or bring proof of vaccination to see a show.

The Carson Center still recommends patrons wear masks if they feel more comfortable in one.

The center has also upgraded the filtration center and added hand sanitizing stations throughout the building.

