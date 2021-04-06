PADUCAH — The Carson Center in Paducah has resumed using its theater hall for performances, while continuing to offer outdoor events.
The Carson Center suspended all normal operations on March 13, 2020, because of the pandemic, said Executive Director Mary Katz. As a result, the facility's 1,806-seat hall was closed to the public and dozens of shows had to be canceled.
"Blue Man Group, and Beautiful the Musical, and all kinds of other programming," Katz recalled.
Other cancellations included shows that were part of the Broadway series, as well as various concerts (including one with ZZ Top), and theater performances for students from preschool through the 12th-grade. Katz said the cancellations caused a financial hit for the Carson Center.
"Projecting through June 30, which was the end of our fiscal year in 2020, we were looking at about three-quarters of a million dollars in lost ticket sales, and refunds, and all kinds of things," said Katz.
But the Carson Center adapted to the pandemic. In May, the facility began streaming free concerts for people to watch on the Carson Center Facebook page. Those concerts usually featured a small number of seats on stage for a socially-distanced audience. The Carson Center also held outdoor concerts and movie screenings on the terrace. Katz said while those events did not generate much revenue, they helped keep people engaged.
The Carson Center also utilized loans from the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, and hosted fundraisers to sustain operations.
Katz said in February this year, the Carson Center had its first concert using the theater hall seating since the pandemic began. About 400 people, a fraction of the hall's 1,806-seat capacity, sat in socially-distanced groups as The Collingsworth Family performed. To keep patrons safe, the theater was sanitized, the entry and exit times were staggered, masks were required, and there were no concessions or intermission.
Katz said it was amazing to have the first concert using the full theater hall in nearly a year.
"When I welcomed everybody back to live music on our stage, everybody was just like a roar of applause," Katz recalled. "Our last concert or anything on this stage was March the 7th of 2020."
Katz said the plan is to continue holding performances inside the theater hall this year, limiting the capacity to roughly 50% at most, while still providing outdoor shows.
"Until we're fully open at 100% capacity, we will continue with some kind of hybrid programming," Katz said. "We will do what we're allowed to do in the theater with the acts that we're allowed and are able to afford to come and play to a reduced capacity. And we'll also do our concerts on the lawn. We'll do the movies on the terrace and maybe some on the lawn. We will just work that kind of combination until fall."
Katz expects to have a full season of Broadway shows and concerts beginning in mid-fall.
"For all intents and purposes, we believe that we will be fully open by fall with the ability to sell all the seats," said Katz.
Katz said the Carson Center has a concert scheduled for early fall that will feature a nationally-known classic rock artist. Details will be released soon. It will take place inside the theater hall.
"We have this beautiful stage. We have a brand new audio system that is superior quality," said Katz. "We want to get you back to enjoying being out, being social, seeing great artists."
Follow the Carson Center's Facebook page for details on upcoming events.