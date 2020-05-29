PADUCAH -- The Carson Center in Paducah is livestreaming concerts every Friday, and is exploring other options to host performances.
The Carson Center, along with other organizations and businesses, closed to the public in mid-March to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
To showcase local artists while bringing music to people's homes, the Carson Center launched its Take Five free concert series. Every Friday at 5 p.m., the Carson Center livestreams local and regional artists performing at the theater stage. The performances can be see on the Carson Center's Facebook page.
"We just kind of feel like that people need to take a break from the news, take a break from their quarantine and this pandemic, and take five! And that's kind of how it came alive," said Carson Center Executive Director Mary Katz. "(Music) really feeds the soul. And I hate to say this, but need it now for than ever."
The concert series debuted on May 22 with a performance by Josh Coffey and Logan Oakley, who are known for playing with Wheel House Rousters, Bawn in the Mash, and Solid Rocket Booster.
"We had over 4,000 views on Facebook and lots of engagement," Katz said. "And people were sitting on their decks or maybe in their back patio or wherever, and enjoying live music. They kind of remembered that they've been in this space and enjoyed great concerts, so it was a great connection for them. And we had lots of positive comments and people want to keep it going."
On Friday, May 29, the Carson Center livestreamed a concert by Haleigh Martin, a progressive country singer and songwriter from Paducah.
Although each Take Five concert is free, donations to the Carson Center - which can be made through its website or via its PayPal account - will help keep the series going.
"We have no box office revenue coming in. So we are having to do this with donations. But we hope to grow it and it becomes a regular thing," said Katz.
In addition, each livestream features information on how to tip the artists themselves.
Katz said with the closure of the Carson Center in mid-March, many performances had to be canceled, causing the Carson Center to lose roughly $750,000 in revenue.
"We were scheduled to have three more Broadway national tours and Blue Man Group was supposed to be here. We had a sold-out concert of Crowder, who is a contemporary Christian artist, and several other concerts," said Katz. "And of course, we don't have any summer programming. so it was really devastating for live entertainment."
Katz said the Carson Center did receive some assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan from the Small Business Administration that helps businesses keep workers employed.
Although there is no timetable yet on when the Carson Center will reopen its theater to the public, they are exploring other options to keep patrons safe.
"We have a big, beautiful lawn. And we have the opportunity to maybe do movies on the lawn and some other, smaller concerts and things like that," said Katz. "So we look forward to getting creative with this until we can get back to what we perceive as normal."
Katz said the Carson Center is also considering using the building as a rehearsal space for touring productions. In addition, she said some churches are looking at using the Carson Center as a venue for services, since the space allows them to spread their congregation out for social distancing. Those interested in using the space can contact the Carson Center by emailing boxoffice@thecarsoncenter.org or calling 270-450-4444.
Katz said to prepare for when the Carson Center does eventually reopen, they are considering plexiglass shields at the box office and at concession points. They will also take the temperatures of patrons and record names, in case contact tracing is necessary. Katz added that hand sanitizing stations will be installed as well, and programs will be digital.
A regular performer at the Carson Center is the Paducah Symphony Orchestra. PSO Executive Director Reece King said they had to cancel a concert in March and another in April because of the pandemic. King said the orchestra's next season is scheduled to begin in September, and they have "several different plans depending on how things go in the summer."
King said the musicians did get reimbursed for some of the missed time through government assistance, and no one working for the orchestra was furloughed.
The Paducah Sympthony Orchestra's administrative office will reopen next week. King said PSO is also in communication with the Carson Center about the next steps.
"We're watching all the guidelines that come out. And of course, everyone knows those are changing daily at this point. And yes, we are working with the Carson Center because obviously, they have issues that they have to feel comfortable with before we can be back on stage, said King. "But we're going to watch all of that and try to make the best decision we can. We don't want to do anything where it would be unsafe. But at the same time, we want to play. So we want to balance those and try to make a good experience for everybody."
King added that another concern is how to keep the musicians safe. King said recent studies have shown that orchestra members can be seated more closely than previously thought, because the virus is not easily transmitted through the playing of instruments.
Recently, the Paducah Symphony Orchestra posted a video showing many of its musicians performing from home. The clips are edited together to simulate an actual concert performance. Visit PSO's Facebook page to see the video.
Those wishing to watch replays of the first two Take Five concerts can visit the Carson Center's Facebook page. The hope is to livestream a concert every Friday at 5 p.m.
To donate to the Carson center, visit my.thecarsoncenter.org/dev/contribute.aspx or give via its PayPal account.