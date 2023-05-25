PADUCAH — Grammy-winning hip hop star Nelly is set to perform at the Carson Center in Paducah in August. Tickets go on sale Friday, and the Carson Center wants to make sure fans know to buy tickets at the venue's website — not from third-party sellers.
Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 26, at thecarsoncenter.org. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Carson Center Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 270-450-444.
In a news release sent Thursday, Carson Center Executive Director Mary Katz warns that third party sellers may buy tickets to resell them at exorbitant prices — price gouging fans.
"In some cases, third party sellers are listing tickets at 3-4 times their face value and they may not even have the actual seats secured to sell the buyer," the news release warns. "Face value ticket prices for Nelly range from $54 - $249 plus fees depending on the location in the theater and no ticket is being sold at The Carson Center over $249."
The Carson Center encourages fans to buy tickets directly from its website or box office to avoid being exploited.
“We are desperately trying to spread this message out to the public to protect fans from deceptive and predatory ticketing practices," Katz said in a statement. "We are taking many measures to combat this problem including joining a national coalition of live event industry organizations and professionals whose mission is to protect fans, artists, and venues from this growing problem.”
