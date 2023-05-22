PADUCAH — Folks who live in the Carson Park neighborhood are invited to attend a public meeting with the Paducah Police Department on Monday evening.
The meeting is being held beginning at 6 p.m. at the Salvation Army on Trimble Street.
According to an officer at the department, this is part of a greater project to get involved in the community, and meetings like this have already occured in several other neighborhoods.
Folks who attend are encouraged to speak candidly about whatever is on their mind. And officers are hoping to hear the community's concerns, ideas, and goals for the neighborhood.
The PPD also announced recently they are accepting applications for their 2023 Junior Citizen's Police Academy.
Kids age 11- 17 are invited to apply and learn about the department, including their special departments — K-9, Bomb Squad, SWAT, Digital Forensics, and more. For more information, see the flyer below.