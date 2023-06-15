MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County School Board on Thursday held its last meeting before Superintendent Steve Carter retires.
During the meeting, board members discussed Carter's evaluation, as well as salaries, budgets and more.
Afterwards, Carter reflected on some of the district's accomplishments and how grateful he's been to serve the public as superintendent.
"It's been a blessing and an opportunity to serve such a great community and to go through all of the things we've gone through in the last four years," Carter said.
Christian County Schools Superintendent Josh Hunt will step in as McCracken County Schools superintendent on June 30.