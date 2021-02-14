CARTERVILLE, ILLNOIS– The Carterville Police Department sent an alert to warn all Carterville Water customers they are under a boil water order until further notice.
At 10:47 Sunday morning CPD told residents on Facebook to avoid downtown Caterville because of a water main break around Division and Illinois Streets.
At about 11:45 a.m. CPD said storage tanks were depleted and there was no pressure or no water through out town.
As of 2:30 p.m. the repairs on the water main at Division and Illinois Streets are complete. CPD reported it will take hours for the pressure to be fully restored throughout the system.
