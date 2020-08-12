JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A Carterville man faces multiple charges after prosecutors say he shoved a man so hard that the man hit his head on the sidewalk — and died as a result.
Announcing the charges in a news release Wednesday, Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr says 44-year-old Joshua Kern is accused of shoving 49-year-old Budgy Miller outside the entrance of a Carbondale retail store on July 3. Miller, who was from Du Quoin, was propelled backward onto the concrete sidewalk, where he hit his head. Miller died because of his injuries, prosecutors say.
Kern is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case. Carr says Kern acted in a reckless manner, and unintentionally killed Miller.
Kern is also charged with two counts of aggravated battery, with the state claiming Kern knowingly caused Miller great bodily harm.
Carr says Kern made his first court appearance Wednesday, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.