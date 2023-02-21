CARTERVILLE, IL — Officers from the Carterville Police Department say an autopsy will soon be performed on a body found in the backyard of a home on Monday.
According to a release from the department, officers were called to a home on Timber Trail at about 8 a.m. on Monday for a report of a body in the backyard.
The Carterville PD responded with assistance from both the Illinois Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit and Williamson County Coroner's Office, the release explains.
The man's body was reportedly transported to the Williamson County Coroner's Office in Marion, Illinois.
Officers say they do not expect foul play in the man's death, but the incident is under investigation.
An autopsy will be performed on Feb. 23.