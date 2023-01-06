CARTERVILLE, IL — Authorities have located a suspect they believe to be involved in a morning shooting at Integrated Health in Carterville that sent one person to the hospital.
According to a statement from the Carterville Police Department, the shooting was a domestic matter in which one person was targeted.
Multiple schools in Williamson County were placed on lockdown as a precaution while authorities responded to the shooting, including John A. Logan College and Johnson County Schools.
Those lockdowns have now been lifted.
The full statement from the Carterville Police Department reads:
This morning, Carterville Police, Fire and EMS responded to a report of shots fired at Integrated Health, 310 West Plaza Drive in Carterville. One person sustained gunshot wounds and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The attack was not a random act of violence. It was domestic in nature and targeted to one person. The suspect has been located and no further risk remains to the public. All further questions should be directed to the Williamson County Sheriff's Department.