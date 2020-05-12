WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A Carterville, Illinois, police officer tested positive for COVID-19, and multiple southern Illinois health departments reported new cases on Tuesday.
Carterville Mayor Brad Robinson on Tuesday confirmed that a local police officer tested positive for the virus, the Southern Illinoisan reports. The mayor said the officer, who is in isolation at home, won't return to work until the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department give the go-ahead, the newspaper reports. Other Carterville Police Department employees are being tested for the virus
That health department on Tuesday confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County: two women in their 40s and two women in their 50s. The health department also confirmed one new case in Franklin County: a woman in her 60s. The new cases bring Williamson County's total to 50 and Franklin County's to 11. The health department said 31 people in Williamson County have recovered from the illness, along with eight in Franklin County.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department said all the new cases it reported Tuesday are being placed in isolation.
Meanwhile, the Jackson County Health Department confirmed one new case, a woman in her 40s who is also being placed in isolation. The new case brings Jackson County's total to 169. Ten people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Jackson County have died. To date, 112 Jackson County residents have recovered — up 10 from Monday. "Forty-seven active cases are currently being managed," the health department said in a news release.
Also on Tuesday, the Southern Seven Health Department reported one new case in Alexander County. The health department said that individual, a woman in her 50s, is in isolation. The new case brings the county's total to seven. Four of those individuals have recovered from the illness.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.