ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has denied a defense request to return to a grand jury the case against a St. Louis couple accused of waving guns at racial injustice protesters last year.
The confrontation happened in June at the height of protests that followed George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
A St. Louis grand jury indicted Mark and Patricia McCloskey in October on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.
Their attorney filed a motion this month seeking to remand the case to the grand jury to determine if the couple should have been indicted in the first place.
Special Prosecutor Richard Callahan said that Circuit Judge David denied the motion on Friday, and set trial for Nov. 1. The next pre-trial hearing will be in June.
