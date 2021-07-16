CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — The case involving a west Kentucky elected official charged with sexual abuse and driving under the influence was continued until next month.
Caldwell County Magistrate Elbert Bennett was arrested in April. He's accused of going to a constituent's home and forcing his hand down her shirt. When state troopers later went to Bennett's home, they found him driving a tractor along a public road. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.
Bennett has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
He's scheduled to be back in court Aug. 13.