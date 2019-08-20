MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- It will be a couple of months before a man accused of animal cruelty will be back in front of a judge.
On Monday, a judge continued Jayce Bryant's case until October 21.
Bryant is facing a charge of torturing a dog with serious physical injuries.
He is accused of duct-taping a dog's muzzle shut along with his back legs. The dog's tail was also broken in three places.
Bryant has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The dog, named Hero, made a great recovery at the McCracken County Humane Society.
He now lives with his new owner, our very own Local 6 News Director Perry Boxx.