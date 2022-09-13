MURRAY, KY — The case of a Murray, Kentucky, man accused of throwing an explosive in the direction of a group of college students will go before a grand jury.
Jack Epperson is charged with two counts of attempted assault and one count of possession of a destructive device.
Kentucky State Police investigators say Epperson allegedly approached several female students near a housing complex on the Murray State University campus on Saturday and threw a Molotov-cocktail style explosive in their direction.
Epperson burned his hands before fleeing the area, troopers claim. He was treated at Murray Calloway County Hospital and later jailed in the Calloway County Detention Center.